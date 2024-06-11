Xbox Games Showcase 2024: Announcements, reveals, and release dates

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Fans applaud the showcase for its exciting announcements, many of which will be coming as a Day 1 release on the Game Pass subscription service

The annual Xbox Games Showcase 2024 has come gone, and what can we tell you about this 2-hour extravaganza of all things Xbox? I have to say that they’ve truly outdone themselves this time, showcasing a spectacular lineup from all of their studios.

This has been the first year where Xbox stood with a united front with Activision, Bethesda, Blizzard, and Xbox Game Studios sharing a common space to give the players and fans a show we all deserve. The best part is a staggering part of their lineup will be available day 1 on Xbox Game Pass.

Among some of the standout announcements include Gears of War: E-Day, Doom: The Dark Ages, and a surprise world premiere in the form of Expedition 33. Following the event was an in-depth look at Activision and Treyarch’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 6!

Enough of that, here are all the announcements for Xbox Games Showcase 2024!

Doom: The Dark Ages (2025)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (October 25, 2024)

State of Decay 3

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (Fall 2024)

Starfield: Shattered Space DLC (2024)

Fallout 76: Skyline Valley (June 12, 2024)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (2025)

South of Midnight (2025)

World of Warcraft: The War Within (August 26, 2024)

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Sea of Thieves Season 13 (July 25, 2024)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (July 18, 2024)

Age of Mythology: Retold (September 4, 2024)

Fragpunk (2025)

Winter Burrow (Early 2025)

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred (October 8, 2024)

Mixtape (2025)

Fable (2025)

Flight Simulator 2024 (November 19, 2024)

Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road (June 18, 2024)

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure (October 29, 2024)

Perfect Dark

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (2024)

Mechabreak (Aug 2024)

Wuchang: Fallen Fathers (2025)

Avowed (2024)

Atomfall (2025)

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows (November 15, 2024)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (September 5, 2024)

New Xbox Series X|S Consoles

Gears of War: E-Day (2025)

*Release dates are subject to change.

– Rappler.com

This article also appears on OneMoreGame.ph, Rappler’s coverage partner for Summer Game Fest 2024.