Google’s top trending topics of 2022 in PH: Halalan, Wordle, All Of Us Are Dead

Check out the top Korean shows, sporting events, movies, songs and games that Filipinos searched for in 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Google on Wednesday, December 7, revealed the top topics that Filipinos searched for in 2022.

With the national elections held earlier in May, Halalan 2022 topped Google’s overall top trending searches, with Filipinos looking for information on how to find their precincts, voting resources, and results. A related election search term, precinct finder, made its way to top three.

VaxCertPH is number two in the list, which Google says is the second consecutive year that the term has found itself in the top 10 of trending topics. The search term is used to look for information on the Philippines’ vaccine certificates, which has become a requirement for travel and other face-to-face events. Last year, the term was fourth highest.

Searches for the game Wordle, the Netflix show All Of Us Are Dead, and the NBA Finals 2022 matchup featuring the Warriors vs. Celtics are 4th, 5th, and 6th, respectively. Ukraine at 7th shows Filipinos’ interest in following the Russia-Ukraine war, which has become one of the worst humanitarian crises in Europe since World War II.

The Disney movie Encanto proved to be one of the year’s most popular films sitting at 8th on Google’s list, followed by the blockchain game Axie Infinity at 9th place, and serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer on the 10th spot, following the popularity of the Netflix show based on him.

Below are the complete list of top searches by different categories:

Overall

Halalan 2022 VaxCertPh precinct finder Wordle All of Us Are Dead Warriors vs Celtics Ukraine Encanto Axie Infinity Jeffrey Dahmer

News

Halalan 2022 VaxCertPh precinct finder Ukraine Monkeypox NATO Gwyneth Chua presidential race update Ethylene Oxide Bagyong Karding update

Korean series

All of Us Are Dead Extraordinary Attorney Woo Business Proposal Alchemy of Souls Twenty-Five Twenty-One Big Mouth Our Beloved Summer Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Sh**ting Stars Happiness

Sports-related

Warriors vs Celtics Warriors vs Mavericks Heat vs Celtics NBA standings 2022 Grizzlies vs Warriors Golden State Warriors vs Boston PBA schedule NBA playoffs NBA draft 2022 ​​Deanna Wong

TV shows or series

All of Us Are Dead Extraordinary Attorney Woo Business Proposal Alchemy of Souls Euphoria Twenty-Five Twenty-One Big Mouth Manifest Our Beloved Summer The Summer I Turned Pretty

Song lyrics

We Don’t Talk About Bruno Sun And Moon Mahika Babalik Sa’yo Easy On Me Repeat Favorite Girl Pano Angel Baby Paraluman

Games

Wordle Axie Infinity Arceus X Razer Gold Tower of Fantasy Jollymax Lost Ark Anime Adventures codes Flyff Universe MIR4

Male personalities

Ricci Rivero Johnny Depp Park Solomon Tyler Poarch Chris Rock Juancho Hernangomez Ahn Hyo-seop Jordan Clarkson Andrew Garfield Adam Levine

Female personalities

Amber Heard Kris Aquino Deanna Wong Anna Delvey Kate Moss Sofia Carson Xyriel Manabat Cara Delevingne Alba Baptista Bella Racelis

Movies

Encanto Incantation Eternals Purple Hearts Thor: Love and Thunder Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Turning Red Black Adam More Than Blue Spider-Man: No Way Home

Losses

Queen Elizabeth II Cherie Gil Susan Roces Aaron Carter Technoblade Shinzo Abe Percy Lapid Kim Mi-soo Yoo Ju-eun Betty White

– Rappler.com