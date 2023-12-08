Indonesia prepares ethics guidance for AI developers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AI. The words AI and Artificial Intelligence are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023

Indonesia has drafted ethics guidance for developers using artificial intelligence (AI) to prevent potential misuse of the new technology, a ministerial draft showed.

“AI-based programming activities need to be predicated on the ethics governing its use and development,” according to the draft produced by Indonesia’s communications ministry.

The draft said the guidance was needed to mitigate all “impacts and losses” that may occur from the use of AI, and recommends developers prepare a risk management strategy should “AI use disasters occur,” and prepare reporting and recovery mechanisms from such incidents.

It did not elaborate on the type of losses or disasters from AI use.

The ethics guidelines also include privacy protection and humanity, adding that the use of AI, including development of AI products and marketing, needs to bolster innovation and does not replace human existence.

Usman Kansong, a senior communications ministry official who authenticated the draft, said he does not know when it would be issued, but its deputy minister was quoted by local media Tempo as saying that he hopes it will be out this month.

The guidance may precede a “business-friendly” regulation among Southeast Asian countries, which asks companies to take countries’ cultural differences into consideration and warns of the risks of AI being used for misinformation. Sources told Reuters this regulation is expected to be finalized next month. – Rappler.com