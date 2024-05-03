Like its flagship phones, Samsung’s 2024 TV lineup highlights AI tech

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

IMAGE QUALITY. The 2023 and 2024 QLED TVs from Samsung are placed side by side to show the differences in image quality at the Samsung Southeast Asia Tech Seminar, April 24, 2024.

With AI remaining a top trend in the tech industry, brands continue to tout these technologies in consumer products such as Samsung with its phones and TVs

BANGKOK, Thailand – Samsung Electronics on April 24 held its Southeast Asia Tech Seminar where it showcased its upcoming lineup of consumer TVs, and other displays and monitors that were originally shown at January’s Consumer Electronics Show.

Like a lot of things in the tech industry right now, the world’s market share leader for TVs touted the AI-powered elements of its new devices – just like it did earlier this year for its flagship S-phones, whose “Galaxy AI” features were the main draw.

While Samsung’s phones touted AI features like on-device language translation that precludes the need for an internet connection to work, Samsung’s 2024 TVs’ AI technologies focus on creating a better image quality and overall better watching experience.

For example, its top-of-the-line Neo QLED 8K TVs feature the NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor, which makes use of 512 neural networks, an eightfold increase over the previous generation’s 64 neural networks. The technology’s main function is to allow more accurate upscaling.

For instance, content that’s at a lower HD resolution (720p) or full HD resolution (1080p) can be upscaled to higher resolutions such as 4K or 8K while still looking natural, creating better detail.

Samsung, at the event, had a setup comparing last year’s TV with this year’s model, and even from afar, there is a noticeable difference between the two in terms of upscaling content.

Samsung isn’t the only manufacturer to use AI models to improve image quality, and each brand like LG or Sony may have their own strengths and weaknesses. And while brands like Samsung are now highlighting AI in their marketing materials, similar technologies have been in use in years past.

But AI models have seen big improvements in the past years, and remain a big trend in the overall tech industry, hence these technologies are taking center stage for consumer tech brands when promoting their products.

Aside from Samsung’s QLED line, its OLED line will be equipped with the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor for upscaling content up to 4K resolution. The TVs will also have OLED Glare Free technology, a special coating that prevents reflection that may degrade the watching experience.

Aside from upscaling, technologies such as “AI Motion Enhancer Pro” make for smoother motion. At the event, comparisons show a baseball moving across the screen without any trails on the new TV, while last year’s TV showed an afterimage trailing the ball.

MOTION ENHANCER. Samsung’s motion enhancer technology can help in some scenarios such as in displaying a fast-moving news ticker.

Another example showed a news ticker with trails on the old TV, while the new TV had noticeably smoother motion.

Samsung’s Music Frame was also showcased briefly at the event, a lifestyle product that’s both a Bluetooth speaker and an analog picture frame that you can slide a picture into. It can also be paired with a second Music Frame speaker for a stereo experience, and can be connected to a TV.

The new TVs are expected to land in the Philippines. – Rappler.com

Disclosure: Samsung sponsored the trip to Thailand where the Southeast Asia Tech Seminar was held.