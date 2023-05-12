National Privacy Commission receives bomb threat on Facebook post, workers evacuated

(1st UPDATE) A comment that says 'Time bomb set on your building starts now' was posted on a National Privacy Commission Facebook post before noon on May 12

This is a developing story.

MANILA, Philippines – The National Privacy Commission (NPC) on Friday, May 12, received a bomb threat on a Facebook post dated July 2022, with a certain user named Angelo Iglesias posting a comment that said “Time bomb set on your building starts now” at about 11:45 am.

BOMB THREAT. A message on an NPC Facebook post threatens the privacy body with a bomb, Friday, May 12. Screenshot from NPC’s Facebook post

All NPC personnel at the PICC were evacuated for safety, and NPC Commissioner John Henry Naga suspended work for the day. NPC workers were reported to be safe.

“Upon receiving the bomb threat, we immediately activated our emergency response procedures and notified the security office of the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), where our office is located. We have already coordinated with the relevant authorities and will be working closely with them to ascertain the credibility and origin of the threat,” Naga said in a statement on Friday.

The commissioner said they had also implemented “all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security” of their workers and office. The NPC already reported the incident to Facebook under violent threats.

“I want to emphasize that the National Privacy Commission remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting the privacy rights of every Filipino citizen. Our work is vital in fostering trust in the digital landscape, and we will not be deterred by any acts of intimidation or threats,” Naga added.

The comment remains on NPC’s Facebook post as of 3:26 pm. – Rappler.com