LOOK: Nokia changes its logo

Phones made by HMD Global, the licensee of the Nokia brand, appear to continue to use the former Nokia logo

MANILA, Philippines – Nokia at the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) on Sunday, February 26, announced a new logo, along with a new company and tech strategy as part of its “long-term strategic transformation.”

“Today we share our updated company and technology strategy with a focus on unleashing the exponential potential of networks – pioneering a future where networks meet cloud. To signal this ambition we are refreshing our brand to reflect who we are today,” said Pekka Lundmark, president and CEO of Nokia.

New Nokia’s logo is displayed before GSMA’s 2023 ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain February 26, 2023. Albert Gea/Reuters

Nokia in its press statement said it is focused on “further acceleration” through tech leadership, expanding the share of enterprises within its customer mix, and “seize opportunities” from sectors beyond mobile devices.

Nokia’s proposed new technology strategy involves a focus on cloud networking, and a focus on how “networks will need to evolve to meet the demands of the metaverse era.”

“To signal this ambition we are refreshing our brand to reflect who we are today – a B2B (business-to-business) technology innovation leader. This is Nokia, but not as the world has seen us before,” Lundmark said.

Fortune noted in its report that the rebranding is to further separate the company from its consumer and mobile phone roots. Since 2016, a different company, HMD Global – made up of former Nokia managers – has had the license to sell phones under the Nokia brand.

A new phone introduced at MWC 2023, shown below, shows an HMD phone still using the old logo.

New phone Nokia G22 is displayed at GSMA’s 2023 ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain February 26, 2023. Albert Gea/Reuters



Fortune, through an interview with Lundmark, reported that the company is looking to increase market share in providing network equipment to wireless service providers. The company is said to be in a good position to do so because of restrictions by some European governments to its Chinese rival Huawei. It is also looking to improve its business selling private 5G networks to companies. – Rappler.com