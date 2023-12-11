Nvidia CEO aims to set up a base in Vietnam

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NVIDIA'S JENSEN HUANG. Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, shows the Drive Pegasus robotaxi AI computer at his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on January 7, 2018.

The headquarters will be used to attract global talent, and contribute to Vietnam's semiconductor ecosystem, and digitalization, the government says

Nvidia wishes to establish a base in Vietnam to develop the country’s semiconductor industry as it considers the Vietnamese market an important one, the Vietnamese government said, citing the US chipmaker’s chief executive.

In his first visit to the Southeast Asian country, Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, said the company viewed Vietnam as its home and affirmed its plans to set up a center in the country.

“The base will be for attracting talent from around the world to contribute to the development of Vietnam’s semiconductor ecosystem and digitalization,” the Vietnamese government statement cited Huang after his meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Nvidia, which has already invested $250 million in Vietnam, is set to discuss cooperation deals on semiconductors with Vietnamese tech companies and authorities in a meeting on Monday, Reuters reported on Friday.

Vietnam, which is home to large chip assembling factories including Intel’s biggest globally, is trying to expand into chip designing and possibly chip-making as trade tensions between the United States and China create opportunities for Vietnam in the industry.

The chipmaker has already partnered with Vietnam’s leading tech companies to deploy AI in the cloud, automotive and healthcare industries, a document published by the White House in September showed when Washington upgraded diplomatic relations with Vietnam. – Rappler.com