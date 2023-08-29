OneQuantum PH looks to demystify quantum computing through workshops, hackathons

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'If you have a laptop, you can crack [a complex operation] in three hundred trillion years. A quantum computer with 4000 logical qubits can crack that in under ten seconds,' OneQuantum PH's president explains

Quantum computing community OneQuantum PH with CLASSIQ Technologies launched the Quantum Algorithms Design Workshop on August 10, one of its many skill-building initiatives aimed to make quantum computing projects accessible in the Philippines.

OneQuantum’s PH chapter started as a small Facebook group in 2017. Now partnered with the Department of Science and Technology – Advanced Science and Technology Institute, they are set to lead the country’s first quantum computing hackathon later this year.

Other projects include talks with Bulacan State University in designing a quantum computing course and enhancing its computer science curriculum.

Quantum computing uses the unique principles of quantum mechanics, the physics of very small things, to create computers that can solve some complex mathematical problems years faster than current technology.

For Bobby Corpus Jr., president of OneQuantum PH, the technology can transform future strategies in tackling extensive computations for cybersecurity, agricultural simulations, infrastructure planning, and financial projections.

“One thing about classical computing,” he said, “it’s nearing its limit.”

There are several concepts that theoretically make quantum computing far more powerful than classical computing. One of these is called “superposition.”

In classical computing, bits are like pigeonholes that can only fit one pigeon at a time. They are capable of having one of two states: empty or full, 0 or 1. Binary’s either-or ability enables the representation and processing of data.

Quantum computing, on the other hand, makes use of quantum bits, which are like pigeonholes that can fit many pigeons at the same time.

To illustrate, one qubit can simultaneously represent both 0 and 1. Two qubits can represent four states at the same time. A quantum computer with enough qubits can perform breakneck operations on very large numbers.

How much faster than traditional computing can quantum computing operate?

Corpus Jr. explains, “If you have a laptop, you can crack [a complex operation] in three hundred trillion years. A quantum computer with 4000 logical qubits can crack that in under ten seconds.”

The world’s highest-performing quantum computer has 433 qubits at present, made by IBM. The tech giant is also aiming for a 4000-plus-qubit quantum computer by 2025.

Despite the excitement surrounding quantum computing, Corpus Jr. points out that it is not a “miracle cure for everything.”

Today, creating quantum computers is an expensive pursuit, as they are incredibly sensitive to small disturbances in the environment.

Corpus Jr. believes that for the Philippines to truly benefit from this advancement, early preparations must be made to train the future workforce and secure the country’s information security before the technology is integrated into government and business practices.



In an introductory lecture, Corpus Jr. defined the goals of OneQuantum PH: to democratize quantum computing and remove its status as an ivory tower mystery in the Philippines. Ultimately, however, he believes that the fruits of their projects are for the future generation.

“We believe that the future scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computer will be built by these kids in elementary schools. That’s why we pave the way for them.” – with reports from Jessica Bonifacio/Rappler.com

Jessica Bonifacio is an incoming third-year Environmental and Sanitary Engineering student in National University – Manila.