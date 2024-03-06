OpenAI seeks to dismiss all of Musk’s claims in lawsuit

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

OPENAI. OpenAI logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 8, 2024

OpenAI, in a blog post, says Musk had wanted a merger with Tesla, and get full control of the company

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI on Tuesday refuted Elon Musk’s claims that the startup abandoned its original mission to develop artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity and not for profit.

OpenAI said it intends to move to dismiss all of Musk’s claims in a blog post. Musk filed a lawsuit against the Microsoft-backed company last week alleging breach of contract, and saying the startup is now focused on making money.

In its blog, the firm explained, “As we discussed a for-profit structure in order to further the mission, Elon wanted us to merge with Tesla or he wanted full control. Elon left OpenAI, saying there needed to be a relevant competitor to Google/DeepMind and that he was going to do it himself. He said he’d be supportive of us finding our own path.”

“We couldn’t agree to terms on a for-profit with Elon because we felt it was against the mission for any individual to have absolute control over OpenAI,” the firm said. – Rappler.com