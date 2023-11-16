NordPass says ‘admin’ is the Philippines’ most common password in 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Cybersecurity firms advise long, complex, and unique passwords for each of your accounts and using a password manager to handle the upkeep of storing plenty of different passwords

Proprietary password manager service NordPass revealed in its 2023 study for the most commonly used passwords among 35 countries around the world that “admin” was the most common password in the Philippines, requiring under a second to crack and bypass.

NordPass, in its methodology, noted the passwords they listed and compiled were done so by partnering with independent researchers specializing in cybersecurity incident research. The researchers evaluated a 4.3 terabyte database extracted from various publicly available sources, including dark web sources.

No personal data was acquired or purchased to conduct this study, the company added.

The 20 most commonly used passwords in the Philippines are as follows. Note that some of these commonly used passwords differ slightly in usage of lowercase and uppercase letters.

admin

123456

12345678

123456789

password

12345

Password

1234567890

12345678910

user

smartbro

learning

admin123

P@ssw0rd

greatnews

qwerty123

iloveyou

coffee1234

wisdom

1234567

According to NordPass, most of these passwords take under a second to crack, with “learning” taking at most 3 hours to crack and bypass.

This is dependent on a hacker knowing the ins and outs of password cracking, but generative AI may speed this up for brute-force attacks.

In an April 18 article by cybersecurity firm Hive Systems, they pointed out ChatGPT could brute-force passwords and turn an hour-long exercise into a much shorter endeavor for hackers.

To make brute-force processes take much longer to crack your password, Hive Systems advised that unique passwords be at least 14 characters long and a mix of numbers, uppercase and lowercase letters, and symbols. A longer and more complex password string can potentially take up to 79 billion years to crack, at least using current generative AI tech.

To keep all your unique passwords safe for your many accounts, we also advise storing them safely using password management software that can’t be accessed online. – Rappler.com