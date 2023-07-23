Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, bid adieu to ‘all the birds’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

(2nd UPDATE) Elon Musk remarks, 'If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow'

Elon Musk said on Sunday, July 23, he was looking to change Twitter’s logo, tweeting: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”.

In a tweet at 12:06 am ET (0406 GMT; 12:06 pm Manila time) on Sunday, the billionaire owner added: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow.”

Musk posted an image of a flickering “X” but did not give further details. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under Musk’s tumultuous tenure since buying Twitter in October, the company changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire’s vision to create a “super app,” like China’s WeChat.

Twitter’s website says its logo, depicting a blue bird, is “our most recognizable asset,” adding “That’s why we’re so protective of it.”

The company came under widespread criticism from users and marketing professionals when Musk announced early this month that Twitter would limit how many tweets per day various accounts can read.

The daily limits helped in the growth of Meta-owned rival service Threads, which crossed 100 million sign-ups within five days of launch.

Twitter’s most recent complication was a lawsuit being filed on Tuesday claiming the firm owes at least $500 million in severance pay to former employees.

Musk’s company has laid off more than half its workforce to cut costs since he bought the company. – Rappler.com