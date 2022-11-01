Instagram fixes bug causing outage, reports of account suspensions

Instagram says it resolved a bug 'causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers'

Instagram on Tuesday morning, November 1, announced it had resolved an outage that began on Monday evening.

The outage caused people to be locked out of their accounts, while others users received a notice from Instagram saying that “we suspended your account on October 31, 2022.” It also caused abrupt drops in follower counts.

Said Instagram on a tweet on its Instagram Comms account, “We’ve resolved this bug now – it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers.”

Insatgram first acknowledged the issues with the service in a tweet at around 10:14 pm on October 31.

DownDetector, a site which aggregates reports of service outages for various online platforms, noted over 7,500 reports at the start of the Instagram outage. This tapered off to a few hundred by 6:00 am on November 1.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, also tweeted out apologies for the downtime.

– Rappler.com