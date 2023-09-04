X privacy policy update confirms use of public data to train AI models

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

REFLECTED X. The 'X' logo is seen reflected on an apartment window across the street from the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, USA, on July 30, 2023.

Privacy policy tweaks on X say it 'may use the information we collect and publicly available information to help train our machine learning or artificial intelligence models for the purposes outlined in this policy'

After Bloomberg spotted a privacy policy change in which X informed its users that it would collect their biometric data and job and education history, Alex Ivanovs of Stackdiary noticed a different set of changes on the social media platform’s privacy policy as it related to artificial intelligence (AI) training.

In his blog post, Ivanovs said a separate portion of the privacy policy, specifically Section 2.1 under “Operate, improve, and personalize our services,” states X “may use the information we collect and publicly available information to help train our machine learning or artificial intelligence models for the purposes outlined in this policy.”

Musk has also confirmed this, explaining this would work only with public data.

Just public data, not DMs or anything private — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2023

X owner Elon Musk previously announced the formation of xAI, an artificial intelligence firm, and said he intends to use public tweets to train AI models.

Recent news reports regarding his plan to hide news headlines in X posts – and his tweet encouraging journalists to write news directly on X – may also tie into this, as he may want to increase dependence on X to better feed the AI that is being worked on. – Rappler.com