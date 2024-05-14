Sony Interactive Entertainment gets Hermen Hulst, Hideaki Nishino as new CEOs

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FILE PHOTO: PlayStation logo is seen on a smartphone in front of Destiny game displayed in this picture illustration, February 1, 2022. Picture taken February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Hermen Hulst will be CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment's Studio Business Group while Hideaki Nishino will serve as CEO of the Platform Business Group

MANILA, Philippines – Sony Interactive Entertainment announced on Monday, May 13 (May 14 Philippine time) that Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino will take over as CEOs for SIE following the retirement of Jim Ryan.

In a statement by Sony Interactive Entertainment chairman Hiroki Totoki, Hulst will be CEO of SIE’s Studio Business Group, while Nishino will be CEO of SIE’s Platform Business Group.

Hulst’s Studio Business Group will be responsible for “the development, publishing, and business operations of SIE’s first-party content,” Totoki said. This includes the expansion of its intellectual properties through PlayStation Productions.

Totoki also said that Nishino’s status as CEO of the Platform Business Group, alongside his duties leading the Platform Experience Group, means he will be handling technology, products, services, and platform experience alongside relations with third-party publishers and developers. This includes also being in charge of commercial operations, such as the sales and marketing of hardware, services, and peripherals.

In a statement on X, Hulst said he was “excited to continue working with incredibly talented teams and studios to deliver unforgettable game and entertainment experiences.”

It’s a true privilege to be asked to lead the new Studio Business Group for Sony Interactive. I’m excited to continue working with incredibly talented teams and studios to deliver unforgettable game and entertainment experiences. #sony #playstation #playstationstudios — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) May 13, 2024

GameIndustry.biz, in its report, cited Nishino as saying, “We will continue to connect players and creators through world-class products, services, and technology.”

Nishino added, “We always strive to grow our community even bigger with innovation in every area at Sony Interactive Entertainment.”

Hulst and Nishino will report to Totoki, who served as CEO following Jim Ryan’s retirement in March.

Totoki is also the president, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer at Sony Group Corporation. – Rappler.com