South Korea and France to host next two AI Safety Summits

AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand miniature in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023

South Korea will host the next global AI Safety Summit in six months’ time, Britain announced on Wednesday at the opening of the inaugural summit at Bletchley Park in central England.

The third gathering will be hosted by France in one year’s time, British technology minister Michele Donelan said in opening remarks. – Rappler.com