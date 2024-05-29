Musk’s Starlink down for thousands of users, Downdetector says

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STARLINK DOWN. A notice on the Starlink website announces an outage of its services.

'We are currently in a network outage and are actively implementing a solution,' Starlink says

Elon Musk’s Starlink services are down for 41,393 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com on Tuesday, May 28.

“We are currently in a network outage and are actively implementing a solution,” Starlink said.

SpaceX’s Starlink, which owns around 60% of the roughly 7,500 satellites orbiting earth, is dominant in the satellite internet sphere. – Rappler.com