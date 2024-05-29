Musk’s Starlink down for thousands of users, Downdetector says

SUMMARY
Elon Musk’s Starlink services are down for 41,393 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com on Tuesday, May 28.
“We are currently in a network outage and are actively implementing a solution,” Starlink said.
SpaceX’s Starlink, which owns around 60% of the roughly 7,500 satellites orbiting earth, is dominant in the satellite internet sphere. – Rappler.com
