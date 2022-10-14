UK extends deadline to remove Huawei equipment from 5G network core

The deadline has been extended from January 28, 2023 to December 31, 2023

Britain on Thursday, October 13, extended the deadline to remove equipment and services from China’s Huawei in core network functions to December 31, 2023, from an original target of January 28, 2023, after consulting with the company and telecoms operators.

The government said the deadline to remove all Huawei gear from Britain’s 5G networks by the end of 2027 remained unchanged.

It also extended a requirement to limit Huawei to 35% of the full fiber access network by three months to October 31, 2023.

Britain decided to ban Huawei and other vendors it deemed a high security risk from its 5G networks in 2020 following pressure from the United States.

The ban, which was enshrined in law last year, required operators such as BT, Vodafone and Hutchison, to switch to alternative suppliers and eventually remove Huawei equipment already installed in their networks. – Rappler.com