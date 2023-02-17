YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki steps down

MANILA, Philippines – YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki announced on a blogpost on Thursday, February 16, US time, that she would be stepping down from her role.

Wojcicki, 54, is one of the first Google employees, and has been with the company for 25 years, taking on marketing roles, co-creating Google Image Search, leading Google’s first Video and Book search, took part in the early days of ad platform AdSense’s creation, to name some. The executive has been leading YouTube for the last nine years.

“Today, after nearly 25 years here, I’ve decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about.

“The time is right for me, and I feel able to do this because we have an incredible leadership team in place at YouTube,” Wojcicki said.

Wojcicki will be replaced by Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief product officer, who was appointed in 2015. He has helped build products such as YouTube TV, YouTube Music, Premium, and Shorts. Mohan also leads the platform’s trust and safety team.

As Reuters reported, the change comes as YouTube’s ad revenue fell for the second straight quarter amid competition from TikTok, Facebook Reels, and Netflix and other streaming platforms.

Wojcicki said she will also be taking on an advisory role later on: “As for me, in the short term, I plan to support Neal and help with the transition, which will include continuing to work with some YouTube teams, coaching team members, and meeting with creators. In the longer term, I’ve agreed with (Alphabet CEO) Sundar to take on an advisory role across Google and Alphabet. This will allow me to call on my different experiences over the years to offer counsel and guidance across Google and the portfolio of Alphabet companies.” – Rappler.com