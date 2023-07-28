YouTube encounters video publishing issues due to rights management bug

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
Have you been unable to upload a video to YouTube?
Creators and publishers encountered video publishing issues on YouTube on Friday, July 28, due to what appears to be a bug on its Rights Management tab, which disabled the policies required for each video to be published.
The bug, first observed around 6 pm Manila time, renders channels that are part of the YouTube Partner Program (YTPP) unable to publish videos. YTPP channels are creators and publishers that have met YouTube’s eligibility for monetization and are actively gaining revenue from being part of the program.
Some creators have taken to Twitter to raise their concerns.
The bug only affects videos that are longer than one minute. Videos uploaded in the vertical format and below one minute in length are served as YouTube Shorts, and are not affected by the bug.
The bug was resolved around 9:15 pm Manila time.
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.