YouTube encounters video publishing issues due to rights management bug

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Having trouble uploading to YouTube? There's a bug going around.

Have you been unable to upload a video to YouTube?

Creators and publishers encountered video publishing issues on YouTube on Friday, July 28, due to what appears to be a bug on its Rights Management tab, which disabled the policies required for each video to be published.

The bug, first observed around 6 pm Manila time, renders channels that are part of the YouTube Partner Program (YTPP) unable to publish videos. YTPP channels are creators and publishers that have met YouTube’s eligibility for monetization and are actively gaining revenue from being part of the program.

Some creators have taken to Twitter to raise their concerns.

@YouTube @YouTubeCreators we are experiencing problems with uploading. We can't save the upload . Also we cannot see monetization or rights management sections it gives an error. Are there any updates being done to the system at the moment? — FilmIsNow (@filmisnow) July 28, 2023

I can't upload a video because no policies are available to monetise. My current view. It's been more than an hour like this. pic.twitter.com/Wp81Iijyex — Proud N17 (@ProudN17) July 28, 2023

@TeamYouTube hey, any reason the Upload Policy section is blank? Wont let me progress. pic.twitter.com/Pop8sJYJeY — Bob Wulff _(┐「ε:)_ᶻzZ (@BobWulff) July 28, 2023

The bug only affects videos that are longer than one minute. Videos uploaded in the vertical format and below one minute in length are served as YouTube Shorts, and are not affected by the bug.

The bug was resolved around 9:15 pm Manila time.

there was a bug that affected the selection of policies on the platform, the Engineering team have now fixed the issue. thank you for your patience — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) July 28, 2023

– Rappler.com