[WATCH] In the Public Square with John Nery: Who’s afraid of death anyway?

Why are we uncomfortable talking about death?

Before November – the month considered by many as the time to commemorate the dead – comes to a close, it is only fitting to do an episode on our beliefs and fears about dying. In the same way that death comes to us at any time, we should certainly be able to talk about it at any time too.

The news has especially been thick with death in the last several weeks, especially with the continuing tragedy in Gaza. It might really be an opportune time to think, and talk, about death.

In this episode of In the Public Square with John Nery, Dr. Remmon Barbaza, a professor of philosophy at the Ateneo de Manila, an expert on the philosopher Martin Heidegger, who once taught a course on the philosophy of death, joins the show to discuss how to think about the end of life.

