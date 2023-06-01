WATCH: These little gymnasts train to become future national champions

Rappler talks to Sid Castro-Tayag, the managing director of Learn and Train Sports Academy, where these kids train to become national champions one day

The 2023 Southeast Asian Games put a spotlight on stellar Filipino gymnasts in May 2023. Rewind a month back to April, nine little girls representing the Philippines light up the 2023 Moose Games in Thailand.

Some of the girls are training to compete for the regional Palarong Pambansa and other international competitions such as Singapore’s Prime Gymnastics Invitational. – Rappler.com