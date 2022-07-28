[WATCH] Basagan ng Trip: Society’s response to COVID-19 and the drug war

The pandemic was – and continues to be – a polarizing issue. Why is this so?

When COVID-19 struck, the response of most governments were to declare lockdowns. Some welcomed stay-at-home mandates as a necessary move, while others resisted, invoking curtailment of freedoms.

Southeast Asian studies professor Leloy Claudio talks to medical anthropologist Gideon Lasco to make sense of society’s response to the pandemic. They also talk about how this polarization is not very different from the public’s divided opinion on former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

