[New School] You can’t be a man of God and enable human rights violations. That’s blasphemy.

'If there are things that will destroy our society, they will neither be drag nor art. They will be bigotry and ignorance.'

A viral video clip of drag artist Pura Luka Vega dancing to an “Ama Namin” remix has sparked numerous online debates on whether it had crossed the line. Netizens had lot to say from all angles. Some called it “disturbing,” which is the utmost essence of art — to disturb the undisturbed. Some deemed it a form of “blasphemy.”

As an openly gay man born into a family of devout Catholics, I see Pura Luka Vega’s performance as a celebration of the drag artist’s craft, expression, and faith. After all, faith may be expressed and experienced in various forms.

However, I must admit that there is a part of me that understands those who see this particular performance as “inappropriate.” I can only imagine what my grandmother — who is a faithful servant in our parish church — would say when she sees the video. Even Sen. Risa Hontiveros herself, a true ally and undeniable champion of the LGBTQ+ community, mentioned that she found Pura Luka Vega’s performance “regrettable.”

But what I cannot and will never fathom is this — the people taking advantage of this current controversy to utter endangering and discriminatory remarks about the LGBTQ+ community.

Using this debate to surface anti-SOGIE Equality Bill arguments to deprive us of the rights we deserve —is this “appropriate?” Had it been a straight heterosexual male in the video, would it have still been called “blasphemous?”

Even before Pura Luka Vega’s video became viral, there have already been satirical posts on religion circulating the Internet. There have already been so many people impersonating and dressing up like Jesus, and making jokes out of Catholic beliefs. The former president had even blatantly called God “stupid.” But when a drag artist, a member of the LGBTQ+, does religious satire, suddenly it’s a huge deal.

This controversy is part of a bigger and overarching issue. Religion — Catholicism, in particular — has long been dictating the ways of living in our society. Truth be told, the seed of Christianity planted in our soil hundreds of years ago has grown to be the ultimate root of the LGBTQ+ community’s nightmares. It has forced some people to live in terror and fear of their own existence, to hide in a dark closet, and to see themselves as inferior to their fellow human beings.

For more than two decades, religion has been the foremost argument of policymakers steadfast in opposing the SOGIE Equality Bill. But here’s a fact: the bill aims to protect everyone — not just the LGBTQ+ community — against discrimination based on their sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression.

As I was reading the opinions of people online about the viral video, I was struck by the tweet of Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, which read, “This is exactly what will destroy our society.” This senator has been consistent in his remarks against the LGBTQ+ community. The same thoughts were expressed by other senators, such as JV Ejercito and Tito Sotto — the latter being one of the principal opposers of the SOGIE Equality Bill.

If the society that these senators are pertaining to is a society that enables and tolerates extrajudicial killings, human rights violations, corruption, disinformation, oppression of minority groups, red-tagging of students, silencing of media and critics, and other injustices, then perhaps this society might be worth destroying after all.

The deeply rooted conservative dogmas in our society have been preventing us from progressing and achieving our best. Throughout history, religion has caused conflicts and wars just because people are offended on behalf of who or what they see as their God. If there are things that will destroy our society, they will neither be drag nor art. They will be bigotry and ignorance.

Pura Luka Vega’s performance is a form of resistance against the prevailing and dominant sensibilities in Philippine society. It is a protest against weaponizing religion to deny the LGBTQ+ equal rights; it is a statement of the power that has been long taken away from us. It is our battle cry for the immediate passage of the SOGIE Equality Bill.

I no longer succumb to some of the teachings of the Catholic Church. But this does not erase my faith. My God is the Creator of beauty, kindness, and love. My God neither hates nor discriminates. My God respects and has a heart for the rights and lives of all human beings — regardless of who and what they are. Jesus Christ, as much as we know Him, sided with and fought for the oppressed during His time.

And so shall we.

Blasphemy — it is such a heavy accusation to pin on someone. In the Philippines, we do not even have a legal definition for the word. But one thing is for sure: one cannot claim to be a man of God yet be an enabler of attacks against human rights.

That is indeed the opposite of what is written in the Scriptures. That is complete hypocrisy. And that, perhaps, is blasphemy. – Rappler.com

Jhon Axcel G. Beltran, 20, is a BS Development Communication student at the University of the Philippines-Los Baños.