[Episodes] Fairness to freelancers 

In December 2023, the Freelance Writers Guild of the Philippines released a rate guide for freelancers, which would ideally serve as a basis for writers and editors for costing their work.

In the accompanying letter, the FWGP said rates/fees are probably the most crucial issue facing Filipino freelancers – specifically, not knowing how much to charge clients. As a result, many writers, in the very real need to land a project and make a living, agree to low compensation and accept not-so-ideal arrangements. This automatically lowers the bar for freelance writers and is seen as damaging to the community and industry.

Heartaches and horror stories

The release of the guidelines is at least a decade delayed, according to Aimee Morales, freelance writer and founder of the guild. Taking on freelance writing jobs since 1993, she experienced many heartaches including one with an international humanitarian organization that sent her to remote barangays in Mindanao during a tense period, without insurance and advance payment. She had no idea whether the trip was safe, and she needed to go twice to complete her interviews. She was paid so little and the payment came a full three months after she submitted her requirements.

At that time, Morales felt she had to push through with the project; she was a single mother and needed the gig.

“Sa napagdaanan ko, lahat titiisin at lulunukin mo kasi walang regulation, wala kang malapitan. So naisip ko, sana yung mga writers, magsama-sama.”

(I’d put up with so much because nothing was regulated and you couldn’t go to anyone. So I thought, I wish writers could form a group to support one another.)

Morales adds that even Philippine government agencies also contribute to the horror stories.

Her experience was in no way isolated. From conversations with friends, Morales knew that their stories ran on similar threads – pitiful rates for newspapers, magazines, and other projects, stagnant rates, and payments that arrive way too late.

Another guild member had a bad experience with an online platform that styled itself as a marketplace for creatives. At first, the platform paid well and on time, until it started making excuses for failing to deliver and became unresponsive to follow-ups. After exhausting all means to collect – sending demand letters and finding out they had vacated the address, or going to a small claims court – one just chalks it up to experience.

“I learned the hard way,” said Liezl Dunuan, another member of the guild. She had been working a steady job, employed by a nonprofit, but had to move to Baguio. While settling in her new environment, she decided to do freelance work writing SEO articles and feeling that she did not have a choice but to accept the lowball rates.

Katie Velez, for her part, experienced submitting a whole month’s worth of health-related articles for a Singapore-based firm, only to not hear back from it – ever. While she received her downpayment, she was never paid in full for her efforts. She also said that when one is affiliated with writing agencies, the rates are so low and the volume of work is overwhelming.

These common experiences have prompted the guild to finally come up with the rate guide, based on previous surveys, current average market rates, and input from some FWGP members. Those who responded to the surveys have been doing freelance writing for an average of 8.7 years.

There was also an attempt to formulate a database so that there could be transparency in the rates paid by print or online publications. However, only a few of those who were approached ever gave an answer. Finally, the guild also looked at international rates for the freelance community.

“Pinagsama-sama namin lahat ito (We put all of these together) to come up with a range,” Morales says.

The guide provides average rates and high rates for content/article/ blog posts, web copy, landing pages/ emails, press releases, print ads, sales letters/pages, ghostwriting, translations, speeches, and ideas and copy for infographics. There are separate rates for social media copy – for instance a Facebook post or caption or a Facebook ad – as well as a monthly rate for social media campaigns. Scriptwriting is also covered, for AVPs and TV as well as for events. For the more specialized or technical requirements, there are rates for awards and grant proposals, case studies, and annual and accomplishment reports. Finally, there are also rates for meeting and workshop documentation, interviews, as well as editing and proofreading. The rates, which don’t include revision fees, rush fees, and other fees, can be found here.

Morales says: “I want to be clear that we are not in favor of standardization. Napag-alaman namin na hindi sya (We found out that it’s not) beneficial for all because of the difference in background and experience. There is a big leeway and people could adjust depending on specifications. So we call them guidelines. If there is no other reference, they could use it.”

A slew of reactions

Reactions to the rate guide were varied. Some social media users – themselves freelance writers – said the rates were too low.

“It triggered me because their reaction was not thoughtful, just because they worked with foreign clients does not mean they can minimize the experience of others. For many, this is their reality, mababa talaga (it’s really low) – and it’s not just because we are accepting it,” said Dunuan.

“Do not invalidate our experience because yours is different,” she added.

Morales said that at the other end of the spectrum, there were those who said that the rates were too high – “mabuti pa sila nakakasingil ng ganyan (those who get to charge those rates are lucky).” The reality is that some could charge higher because they have been writing for a longer time, and some charge lower because their clients are local, are not too confident about their writing abilities, or are simply new in the business.

Yet others had the temerity to wonder whether publishing companies were consulted for the rate guide.

“Of course we didn’t. We consulted the freelancers,” they said.

Despite the comments, the group is not backing down and is standing by its rate guide.

A sad mindset

At the root of it all lies the low regard for those who contract the services for freelance writers.

“Kaya binabarat. Akala nila, magtatype ka lang (That’s why they low-ball you. They think you’re just typing) to meet the word count. So they ask, ‘Why does it have to be expensive?’” says Morales.

How, then, to move forward? The group is pushing for the passage of House Bill 6718, which provides protection and incentives to freelance workers. They are advocating for several points, namely, that an official definition of “freelancer” be provided, that there be a downpayment at the start of the engagement period, and that late payments – more than 15 days after the agreed submission – be counted as a violation. The House of Representatives has passed the measure but there has been no similar movement in the Senate.

Dunuan advises freelancers to insist that the engagement be governed by an agreement before the start of a project. This agreement should include, she says, the scope of work, agreed cost, and terms of payment. Further requirements not included in the original agreement must be covered by a newer deal.

It is easy to admonish other freelance writers to not agree to accept low rates in order to raise the bar. But it could be difficult, because many feel it’s either this or lose an engagement altogether. Ultimately, it’s economics, and poverty, and unequal relations between those who are seen as coming a dime a dozen, and those who write the check and set the rules.

Morales, for her part, advises writers to hone their skills so that they can ensure the quality of their work. This will prevent publishers from looking down on writers and seeing them as mere stringers of words. Writers should also be aware of the worth of their work so that they are not trampled upon by those who do not appreciate or understand the value they provide.

Another member of the group says it should be in the best interest of companies to pay fair rates, because quality editors and writers would want to be engaged with them, providing good content and making the company’s editorial products rise in value.

The publication of the rate guide is just the first step. The greater and longer battle is to change mindsets and empower each other so that freelancers’ voices are heard and that better, fairer working conditions could be achieved. – Rappler.com

Adelle Chua is assistant professor of journalism at the University of the Philippines. She was opinion editor and columnist for Manila Standard for 15 years before joining the academe. Email: adellechua@gmail.com