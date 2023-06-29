[OPINION] If you ran into a version of yourself 11 years ago, what would you ask?

If I ran into a version of myself 11 years ago, straight out of university, he’d probably ask me, What happened?

I never planned on working in the education sector. I’d sworn on it. My mom and grandmother were both teachers, and there were at least a handful more educators from both my parents’ sides. At an early age, I had an inkling that they would ask if I wanted to become one myself, so I took up international relations and diplomacy as my undergraduate. That decision wasn’t conjured in the spirit of teen rebellion. There’s something about building global and intercultural relations — something that transcends beyond my corporeal entity — that appealed to me.

After leaving my first job in the private sector in 2014, I happened upon an opening at the British Council for a five-month contract as a Program Assistant for Education. I wanted to get my foot in the door; while five months was short and it was under education, I still went through it, hoping I could get a stable job after, ideally at an embassy where I could finally make use of my very niche set of skills, including diplomatic correspondence and foreign service protocols.

Since then, I have been in and out of the organization — such is the life of a project manager! — but over the years, I have witnessed how our work in the sector has grown considerably. In 2022, I took on the role of Head of Education, a role that didn’t exist when I started. It was nowhere in my plans, but I have now learned to embrace it.

When I first joined the British Council, my main task was to organize an international conference and a giant study abroad fair. Now, our work spans through all 17 regions of the country, working for teacher development and pioneering innovative partnerships between the Philippines and the UK. Our work is featured in studies and conferences, and I’m ecstatic that we are helping drive the UK’s interest in the Philippines as a partner for education and culture.

Education beyond classrooms, beyond borders

Whenever I get asked about our work, I start with jest and preface it with, “Gosh, a lot!” followed by a hearty chuckle. This buys me time to think of my response because the mere thought of leading our biggest work in education to date is simultaneously exciting and sobering.

Transnational education or TNE is a key pillar of our work. Through TNE, Filipinos can now complete UK degrees in country, with minimal or sometimes no travel required. This makes UK qualifications more accessible, making it a great option for individuals who may not have the time and resources to complete their studies overseas. Through TNE partnerships, we help transform students’ learning experience and build local expertise in specialist disciplines we need for socioeconomic development.

Reflecting on our work, it’s impressive to see how these linkages eventually make impact at an individual, institutional, and even national level. Our conversations with partners prove that our projects have done positive unintended results to many people, making us think that we’re doing a fine job, if I do say so myself.

A closet full of hats

My favorite part of what I do is stepping into many roles and wearing countless hats! As someone who gets rather bored doing the same thing, this role keeps me on my toes, and I love it.

When meeting Philippine partners, I get to talk on behalf of the UK. And when in front of UK colleagues, I represent the Philippines, wearing that badge proudly. We live and breathe mutuality: understanding that these collaborations aren’t a one-way street, that both UK and the Philippines have something unique to contribute, and that lessons can be learned by all parties. This, along with our insights and network around the world, puts us in a position to understand where we can support and what we can offer. Benefits must be reciprocal, and if we deem that something isn’t, then we ask ourselves: Why are we doing this?

There are also many things that I get to pursue outside of my official role. I get to advocate for social justice, for a stronger, more equitable education system. I am a project manager. I get to be a big-picture thinker. I bake pastries (not as part of work!) and bring them to my team because making food is my love language. I’m a certified mental health first-aider. I straddle between logic and emotions when making decisions, and while I can do great in social situations, I work best during quiet moments.

I know our work is vital, but our personal lives are equally, if not more, important. I’m glad to be part of an organization that understands this.

I’m writing this piece in June and couldn’t possibly pass up on the opportunity to talk about pride. Another proverbial hat I don is bedazzled with rainbow studs and glows in the dark. As a gay man, I’m glad to be part of an organization that respects and celebrates diversity. I feel emotionally and psychologically safe here, and I have a space to be as vulnerable and colorful as I want.

We are loud about support for the LGBTQ+ community: we’ve joined Pride Marches, hosted Pride events, and recently, had drag queens perform at a British Festival in Manila. There might even be a video floating on the internet where you would find me smack in front of an audience, singing my heart out to the Spice Girls. But beyond these gaieties, we ensure that these values are translated into our projects, enabling us to widen access to opportunities and amplify the voices of those who might not often be heard. We make sure that our partners and beneficiaries come from different backgrounds, that our methods do not inadvertently exclude groups of people, and that our ways and means are flexible to minimize the impact of systemic hurdles.

I keep a journal full of quotes and advice from podcasts, books, interviews, and wherever I find wisdom. On the cover: two men wearing crowns, arms wrapped around each other, dancing. It’s one of my most personal and beloved items. Whenever I feel challenged, I find myself back on my notes from the On Being podcast episode titled “How Do You Want to Be When You Grow Up.” I highly recommend listening to this one for all those who may be doing some soul searching. In it, they talked about how you may think you have it all figured out, but life can still take you anywhere and you must be ready for it, failures and all. One of the speakers shared she was supposed to be a journalist but “fell into education and loved it.”

Sounds awfully familiar. If I ran into a version of myself 11 years ago, straight out of university, he’d probably ask, What happened? But it will not be coated with judgment and regret because I came full circle. It turns out, I am where I want to be. Despite hiccups that keep me up at night, I remain genuinely excited about my tomorrows. – Rappler.com

Pierre Pecson is the British Council’s Head of Education.