[Science Solitaire] Considerata XII

PAUSE.

Like you never have before.

PAUSE.

Like no worker has ever before.

PAUSE.

Look at not only what has been done

But most especially

What is emergent.

PAUSE.

With an inward scoop of uncomfortable humility

To admit OUR old ways failed.

Spectacular

fire-works scale failed.

PAUSE.

So that we can gain new eyes.

Redraw and align our measures

To redeem life’s unledgered treasures.

Why? Because we did not live our lives.

We marauded it.

All of us did.

Funders, supporters, designers, makers, consumers, trashers.

We were fast and injurious.

Now, life is threatening to take a leave.

Proof we say?

99% of earthlings do not take “whole” breaths

69% of wildlife populations have been wiped out since just the 70’s

There are now more chickens in terms of weight

than all other kinds of birds combined.

By 2050, the blue planet will be 70% built planet.

In these 7,640 isle suites we call home

Are also many islands of contradictions.

“Center of marine biodiversity”, scientists say

Yet the only fish most can regularly eat or see?

2 or 3 if you are lucky.

“One of the 30 megadiverse countries in the world”

Diversity in nature means resilience

Diversity means a lot of back-ups.

But we cannot even name or find some main ones, much less the back-ups.

How many Filipinos know about the Philippine eagle

Versus the millions who saw on screens when a baby eagle was shot dead on home forest.

We know more about the tamaraw as a has-been utility vehicle

Or as a basketball team

Than an endemic ungulate in Mindoro struggling to claim

its “birthright” and “stayright”.

Most of Metro Manila would not even exist

Had the Pasig River’s ebb and flow not formed the delta it did.

But now majority of our industries

darkline the seams of the once mighty Pasig River

Some have dreams of shapeshifting boats

To sift through the river’s murk

But they are always met by

“Too big a job to succeed!”

But if you asked the mighty Pasig

It will say:

“You don’t see it yet?”

“I am too big for you to fail.”

Corporates did not do this by themselves.

It will be disingenuous to single any one out.

We are all complicit in our many roles.

But we all need to acknowledge

That we need a new compass with a truer North

That gives us not a mere orientation

But also a consequential picture of time’s arrow

as it lands,

On our children’s lives, our flooded homes,

our balding forests

and on our seas puzzled out in plastic bubble-wrap foam.

Among the 2/3 of all CEOs in the Philippines

Who are on record to committing to join the move to “eco-shift”

Only a third of that two-thirds ever report their impact.

Much less so, if their impact matters

Beyond their own corporate borders.

Our new genuine measures

Should not just be from our own company’s ambition or peer baselines

It will be absolute mind blindness not to see

that we now have more sustainability reports

from companies than ever before

ACTUALLY accompanying the trend

towards an ending

in blazing red

For country and planet.

Boats will rock and heads will spin when red stains corporate FSs

But we have a surplus of silence when out comes nature’s bloodied FS.

As if we corporates depended on another planet’s seas, climate and forests.

Solid proof now exists even from KPMG that the worst thing that could happen to the world

is BAU – “business as usual”.

In the very currencies that business mainly do not find unusual.

We claim to own the information revolution

And say we have a lot more data than before.

Yet, we are stuck on gravely impoverished ways to define “wealth”

Even cranky Isaac Newton invented a new math called “calculus” over 360 years ago

To account for change in bodies in time in motion.

But 21st century companies still refuse to see the primacy of nature’s equation.

Despite being masked by encryptions now

A merchant coming from 500 years back

Will be astonished to learn

We staunchly still define wealth

as

PROFIT

– as a return of what ONLY we humans put in

and nature in freeze frame

Regardless of what nature performed or stopped doing

Just so our version of “wealth” could stay the same.

If someone asks you, how do you measure the value of a year?

Do you simply say 526,500 minutes and disappear?

Anyone would balk at a whole year of their life measured only in minutes.

So why do we not run away flailing our executive arms

Flaking “wealth” to mean only tradable sums?

What if, instead, we valued wealth

with sweeps of a clock that move only

when we do not breach life’s carrying capacities in the spaces we move;

when we make repairable things and build businesses around it;

when we create sufficiency and renewability and move on to new creations

That will serve our evolving humanity

Marketing departments always bank on human desires being insatiable

But narrowly thinks it just refers to more and more of the same variables.

We cannot purely count on fantastic technologies to save us from ourselves

While we continue with old ways of wealth-making and wealth-counting.

It takes 20-70 years for any technology find its place everywhere it matters.

All estimates worth their scientific salt say we have less than a decade

Or the world becomes increasingly, irreversibly unsurvivable.

They are not saying that the planet will be merely demoted from a 4-5 to a 2- 3-star hotel.

They are saying the Earth brand as we know it, would have rung its last bell.

“Why” is still the fundamental password

To life’s puzzles.

All the fantastic, riveting buffet of technology’s what’s and how’s

Still need be carved out and be constantly

charged with batteries called “why.”

Our “Why” here is

We have nowhere else to go.

Everything is connected to everything else.

We remember it together

when we consciously take breaths.

We have to be all in this re-alignment together

Or none of it would really matter.

Because of the hard work necessarily required in this great shift

Let us stay away from targets like “easy wins” or “low-lying fruit”

as they divert you from genuine, lasting gains.

Make sure you stay away from any economic or political “isms” –

they have been dark stained by history

That no make-over could wash their bitter loads.

To suit our 21st realities and create humane future codes.

Find new words and new ways to chart the new enterprise of wealth-making

That is coded to account for life not frozen in time, but as it moves and serves.

Why brandish “wealth” whose word origin is “health”

if we will not acknowledge that nature is what our corpora

are plugged into, regardless of era?

Despite the illusion of self-propelled planets of greatness

That each of our companies engender

All that our companies need- then, now and tomorrow

Are still fundamentally rooted in what nature is, has, and does.

If any of us have illusions that things will just be back to 50 years ago

Without doing anything drastic

Remember that nature now is out of its main groove.

It has random agents all named “anytime.”

It will fill in the gap in our illusions

With plenty of unwanted air, water and fire.

Let us urge each other to persist in this great, necessary overhaul.

The window to save us from ourselves is closing in.

In the many pockets of Philippine society,

We beat ourselves up saying we as a people

are incapable of getting our eyes and hands on deck

Toward the same direction.

But the alternative is we give up.

But giving up is not an option.

Just like not breathing is NOT an option.

Neuroscience can help us with a secret.

Time machines are real in us

We are all sauntering on overlapping lifetimes.

We can build a wealth of impactful exchanges across ages.

WE-sdom is discovering the junctions of the generations.

Consider being part of spawning definitive climate action.

New eyes, new words, new strats, new ledgers

We all go back to work soon.

The work is all cut out for us, newly defined breed of wealth makers.

May we gain fresh eyes to create genuine wealth in an old world.

Happy New Year.

– Rappler.com

Maria Isabel Garcia is a science writer. She has written two books, “Science Solitaire” and “Twenty One Grams of Spirit and Seven Ounces of Desire.” You can reach her at sciencesolitaire@gmail.com.