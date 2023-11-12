Gaza evacuees arrive in Egypt after Rafah crossing reopens

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CRISIS. Ambulances for injured Palestinians who will be transported to receive treatments at Egyptian hospitals, wait to move towards the Egyptian side of Rafah crossing, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, November 7, 2023.

Hundreds of foreign nationals and dependents and dozens of injured have passed through since the crossing began facilitating limited evacuations on November 1

CAIRO, Egypt – The first group of foreigners and injured Palestinians evacuated after the Rafah border crossing reopened arrived in Egypt from Gaza on Sunday, November 12, four Egyptian security sources said.

Evacuations through the border crossing, the only entry point to Gaza not controlled by Israel, were suspended for a third time on Friday, November 10, after issues transporting injured Palestinians from northern Gaza.

The suspensions had been due to bombardments that aid staff said hit or targeted medical convoys.

At least seven injured Palestinians arrived on Egyptian soil to receive medical treatment, plus more than 80 foreign nationals and dependents, with more undergoing border procedures, the sources said. More than 32 Egyptians also crossed over, they said.

At least 80 aid trucks had moved from Egypt into Gaza by Sunday afternoon, two of the sources said. – Rappler.com