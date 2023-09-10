As Morocco reels from deadly earthquake, survivors seek aid

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AFTERMATH. Hussein Adnaie carries belongings out of his damaged house in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Moulay Brahim,u00a0Morocco, on September 10, 2023.

The government says it was taking urgent measures to address the disaster including strengthening search and rescue teams, providing drinking water and distributing food, tents and blankets

MOULAY BRAHIM, Morocco – Survivors of Morocco’s deadliest earthquake in more than six decades struggled to find food and water on Sunday, September 10, as the search for the missing continued in hard-to-reach villages and the death toll of more than 2,000 seemed likely to rise further.

Many people spent a second night in the open after the 6.8 magnitude quake hit late on Friday, September 8. Relief workers face the challenge of reaching the most badly affected villages in the High Atlas, a rugged mountain range where settlements are often remote and where many houses crumbled.

In Moulay Brahim, a village near the epicenter some 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Marrakech, residents described how they had dug the dead from the rubble using their bare hands.

“We lost our houses and we lost people also and we are sleeping like two days outside,” said 36-year-old Yassin Noumghar, another Moulay Brahim resident.

“No food. No water. We lost also electricity,” he added, adding that he had received little government aid so far.

“We want just for our government to help us,” he said, expressing a frustration voiced by others.

Some aid efforts were underway in his village. Residents said food donations were coming from friends and family who live elsewhere. On Sunday morning cheese, bread and hot drinks were being distributed at the mosque.

Makeshift tents had been erected on a dirt soccer pitch.

Residents were wrapped in blankets after spending the night outside. One man, who was salvaging mattresses and clothes from his wrecked home, said he believed his neighbours were still under the rubble.

The government said on Saturday it was taking urgent measures to address the disaster including strengthening search and rescue teams, providing drinking water and distributing food, tents and blankets.

Spain received a formal request from Morocco for assistance and it would be sending search and rescue teams, the Spanish foreign minister said. France said it stood ready to help and was awaiting such a request from Morocco.

Other countries offering assistance include Turkey, where earthquakes in February killed more than 50,000 people.

Roads blocked

The latest Interior Ministry figures put the death toll at 2,012, with 2,059 people injured, including 1,404 in critical condition.

The World Health Organization said more than 300,000 people have been affected by the disaster.

“The next 24 to 48 hours will be critical in terms of saving lives,” Caroline Holt, global director of operations for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said in a statement.

A road connecting Marrakech to Moulay Brahim was partly blocked by fallen boulders.

“There are a lot of people still under the rubble. People are still searching for their parents,” Adeeni Mustafa, a resident from the Asni area, told Reuters.

Morocco has declared three days of mourning and King Mohammed VI called for prayers for the dead to be held at mosques across the country on Sunday.

The village of Tansghart in the Ansi area, on the side of a valley where the road from Marrakech rises up into the High Atlas, was the worst hit of several visited by Reuters journalists on Saturday.

Its picturesque houses, clinging to a steep hillside, were cracked open by the shaking ground. Those still standing were missing chunks of wall or plaster. Two mosque minarets had fallen.

The quake’s epicenter was some 72 kilometers southwest of Marrakech, a city beloved of Moroccans and foreign tourists for its medieval mosques, palaces and seminaries richly adorned with vivid mosaic tiling amid a labyrinth of rose-hued alleyways.

Marrakech’s old quarter suffered extensive damage.

Families huddled on the streets, fearing their homes were no longer safe to return to.

It was Morocco’s deadliest earthquake since 1960 when a quake was estimated to have killed at least 12,000 people, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Marrakech is due to host the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank from Oct. 9.

An IMF spokesperson, asked on Saturday about the planned meetings, said: “Our sole focus at this time is on the people of Morocco and the authorities who are dealing with this tragedy.” – Rappler.com