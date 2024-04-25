Australian police charge 5 teenagers in Sydney cleric’s stabbing

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHURCH KNIFE ATTACK. Police investigate at the Assyrian Christ The Good Shepherd Church after a knife attack took place during a service the night before, in Wakeley in Sydney, Australia, April 16, 2024.

Police say the five teenagers were associates of a 16-year-old boy previously charged in the knifing of Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, who was injured in the April 15 attack

SYDNEY, Australia – Australian police said on Thursday, April 25, they charged five teenagers with terrorism-related offenses in investigations following the stabbing of an Assyrian Christian bishop while he was giving a livestreamed sermon earlier this month.

The five boys, who were due in children’s court on Thursday, were arrested on Wednesday in the Sydney region. Police said they were associates of a 16-year-old boy previously charged in the knifing of Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, who was injured in the attack on April 15 at his church.

The latest charges included possessing violent extremist material, conspiring to prepare for a terrorist act and carrying a knife in public, New South Wales police said.

The bearded Emmanuel, bishop at the Christ The Good Shepherd Church in the Sydney suburb of Wakefield, is a social media star with followers around the world and a fiery critic of homosexuality, COVID-19 vaccinations, Islam and US President Joe Biden’s election.

The Assyrian Church, which has its world headquarters in Iraq, is a Christian sect with its historical origins in parts of modern Turkey, Syria and Iran.

The attack on Emmanuel came only days after a deadly mass stabbing in Bondi. Gun and knife crime is rare in Sydney, one of the world’s safest big cities. – Rappler.com