Dozens missing in landslide in southwest China’s Yunnan province

A landslide hits the city of Zhaotong in China's Yunnan province. At least 47 people are unaccounted for as local government officials launch a disaster relief emergency response.

BEIJING, China – A landslide in a city in the northeast of China’s Yunnan province has left at least 47 people unaccounted for and rescue operations were currently underway, Chinese state media said on Monday, January 22.

At about 5:51 am (2151 GMT), a landslide hit the city of Zhaotong and local government officials launched a disaster relief emergency response, the People’s Daily reported.

More than 500 people have been evacuated. It’s not clear what caused the landslide.

Yunnan, in southwest China, is among several provinces in the country’s southern region currently experiencing a cold wave and bitter temperatures near or below freezing, according to the National Meteorological Centre. – Rappler.com