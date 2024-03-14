Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific
China

Probe begins after 7 killed, 27 injured in fried chicken shop explosion in China

Reuters

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Probe begins after 7 killed, 27 injured in fried chicken shop explosion in China

RESTUARANT BLAST. Firefighters work to put out a fire following an explosion at a restaurant in Sanhe, Hebei province, China March 13, 2024.

China Daily via Reuters

Officials say 14 people have been discharged from the hospital, and the initial indications are that a gas leak caused the blast

BEIJING, China – Local government officials in China’s Sanhe county, near Beijing, said on Thursday, March 14, they had started an investigation into the cause of a massive explosion at a shop selling fried chicken that left 7 dead and 27 injured.

Officials said that 14 people had been discharged from the hospital, and that the initial indications were that a gas leak had caused the blast.

Last year, President Xi Jinping ordered a safety overhaul across China, calling on all regions to rectify safety risks and “hidden dangers” after 31 people died in a gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant.

The explosion on Wednesday at a fried chicken shop, in the town of Yanjiao in China’s northern province of Hebei, caused a massive orange fireball. The force ripped off the fronts of several buildings, crumpled cars on surrounding streets and left large pieces of debris on fire.

On-site rescue work has ended, cleanup at the scene is still ongoing and an investigation has begun, officials said in a statement. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!