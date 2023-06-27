Dutch court rules Sultan heirs cannot seize Malaysian assets

FILE PHOTO. Silhouette of Malaysia Police special force members as they participate in a march past during National Day 2022 celebration, at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 31, 2022.

Last year, the Filipino heirs to the last Sultan of Sulu were awarded $14.9 billion by a Paris arbitration court in a long-running dispute with Malaysia over a colonial-era land deal

THE HAGUE, Netherlands – A Dutch court of appeal dismissed a bid by eight descendants of a former sultanate to enforce a $15-billion arbitration award they had won against the government of Malaysia, a judgment released on the court website Tuesday showed.

“The court dismisses the requests of the Filipino nationals” to demand to execute the arbitration award,” the judgment said.

They have since sought to seize Malaysian government assets in France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, in a bid to enforce the award.

