A magnitude 7 earthquake struck the Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Thursday, March 16, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was estimated at a depth of 22 kilometers, USGS added.

A tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System said.