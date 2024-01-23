Powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border, several injuries reported

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BEIJING, China – A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on Tuesday, January 23, with reports of several injuries and collapsed houses, Chinese state media reported.

The earthquake struck at 2:09 am (1809 GMT), according to the China Earthquake Administration, hitting Wushi County in northwest China’s Xinjiang region, a mountainous border area.

As of 4 am (2000 GMT), 14 aftershocks of magnitude 3.0 and above were recorded near the epicenter, and the largest aftershock was 5.3, about 17 kilometers (8.6 miles) away from the epicenter, Xinhua News reported.

The Xinjiang railway department immediately stopped operations and 27 trains were reportedly affected by the earthquake, Xinhua said.

China’s Earthquake Administration said it immediately activated emergency response services in conjunction with the Office of the Earthquake Relief Headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management, dispatching a group to guide local rescue efforts.

China’s Ministry of Emergency Management said several departments coordinated relief efforts, providing cotton tents, coats, quilts, mattresses, folding beds, and heating stoves, Xinhua said.

Over the past 24 hours, Xinjiang has been struck by a few earthquakes.

In nearby Kazakhstan, the emergencies ministry reported the latest earthquake at a magnitude of 6.7.

In Kazakhstan’s biggest city, Almaty, residents fled their houses and gathered outside despite cold weather, some dressed in pajamas and slippers. No damage has been reported.

The tremors, followed by aftershocks about 30 minutes later, were also felt in Uzbekistan. – Rappler.com