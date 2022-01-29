Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands region – USGS

(2nd UPDATE) The quake in the Kermadec Islands region north of New Zealand was at a depth of 10 kilometers, says the United States Geological Survey

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Kermadec Islands region north of New Zealand, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday, January 29.

The quake, which was revised from an initial magnitude of 6.6, was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) the USGS said.

The US tsunami warning system said the earthquake was not expected to generate a tsunami.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency initially said it was assessing the possibility of a tsunami threat but later said there was no tsunami threat.

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M6.4 KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION earthquake. Based on current information, the assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) January 29, 2022

– Rappler.com