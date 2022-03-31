Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes Tadine, New Caledonia region – USGS

The US Tsunami Warning System earlier issues a tsunami warning for southeast of Loyalty islands after the earthquake, but has since withdrawn it

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Tadine, New Caledonia region on Thursday, March 31, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake, which had initially been put at 7.2 magnitude, was at a depth of 10 km, USGS said.

The US Tsunami Warning System earlier issued a tsunami warning for southeast of Loyalty islands, but has since withdrawn it. – Rappler.com