Former Malaysia PM Mahathir hospitalized again with infection

FILE PHOTO: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during an interview with Reuters in Putrajaya, Malaysia November 8, 2022.

The former Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who has a history of heart problems, has been in and out of hospital in recent years and has undergone bypass surgeries

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – Malaysia’s 98-year-old former Prime Minister of two decades, Mahathir Mohamad, has been admitted to hospital again to receive treatment for an undisclosed infection, his spokesman said on Tuesday, February 13.

The nonagenarian, who has a history of heart problems, has been in and out of hospital in recent years and has undergone bypass surgeries.

Mahathir had been scheduled to attend a court proceeding on Tuesday but failed to show up, according to a report by state news agency Bernama.

Mahathir was admitted to the National Heart Institute on January 26 and “is currently receiving treatment for infection … followed by a subsequent rest period for optimal recovery,” according to his spokesman.

Mahathir served as prime minister for 22 years until 2003. He returned as premier in 2018 after leading the opposition coalition to a historic win, but his government collapsed in less than two years due to infighting. – Rappler.com