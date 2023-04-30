Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific
Indonesia

Hundreds of Indonesians evacuated from Sudan arrive in Jakarta

Reuters
An Indonesian citizen evacuated from Sudan sits in a bus after she arrives at the Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

'Not only Indonesian citizens, the government of Indonesia also helped evacuate a number of foreign citizens,' its foreign ministry says

JAKARTA, Indonesia – A further 363 Indonesian citizens evacuated from Sudan arrived home on Sunday, April 30, on a second flight by the country’s flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, the country’s foreign ministry said.

The conflict between Sudan’s army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has triggered a rush to extract foreign diplomats and citizens by several countries including Indonesia, United States, Japan, Germany and Britain.

A first group of Indonesian evacuees arrived back in the country on Friday, April 28, and a total of 748 citizens have been evacuated from Sudan as of Sunday.

“Not only Indonesian citizens, the government of Indonesia also helped evacuate a number of foreign citizens,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, without providing details how many foreigners Indonesia has evacuated. – Rappler.com

Sudan