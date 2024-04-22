Indonesia court rejects election disputes, upholding president-elect Prabowo’s win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRABOWO AND GIBRAN. Indonesia's defene minister and presidential candidate, Prabowo Subianto, along with his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is the eldest son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Surakarta's Mayor, wave after registering themselves for next year's presidential election, at the election commission headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 25, 2023.

JAKARTA, Indonesia – An Indonesian court on Monday, April 22, rejected challenges from both losing candidates seeking a re-run of February’s presidential election and the disqualification of winner Prabowo Subianto and his running mate, bringing an end to all election disputes.

The Constitutional Court ruled that there was no evidence of systematic fraud and presidential “meddling”, nor that state bodies, regional officials and social assistance had been mobilized to sway polls in the world’s third-largest democracy.

“The plaintiff’s petition has no legal basis in its entirety,” said Chief Justice Suhartoyo, announcing the decision for one former candidate, ex-Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan. The other former candidate to dispute the result was Ganjar Pranowo, a former Central Java governor.

Five judges ruled in favor of rejecting both petitions, with three dissenting opinions, he said.

The Constitutional Court’s decisions are final and binding and representatives of both former candidates said they would respect the ruling.

Otto Hasibuan, a lawyer for Prabowo’s camp, said the ruling was “a victory for all Indonesians.”

Prabowo is scheduled to take office in October, replacing the hugely popular President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi.

The presidential palace respected the ruling and will help support the transition of the president-elect, palace spokesperson Ari Dwipayana said.

State interference

Anies and Ganjar had both separately alleged there was state interference to favor Prabowo, who won by a huge margin. They had also complained that Prabowo’s running mate, the current president’s 36-year-old son, should not have been allowed to take part.

In court, they had sought Prabowo’s disqualification, arguing the government’s widespread distribution of social aid, including handouts of rice, cash and fertiliser, in key areas had swayed the vote in his favor.

The administration and Prabowo rejected the allegations. During the court hearings, cabinet members denied that the aid had swayed voters while Prabowo, who won 58% of the vote, has dismissed the claim as baseless.

Judge Arief Hidayat, who cast one of the dissenting votes, argued that the president and state agencies lacked neutrality.

Anies and Ganjar, who won about 25% and 16% of votes respectively, had also alleged that tacit support from Jokowi had gifted Prabowo an unfair advantage.

Jokowi came under intense scrutiny in the election run-up, with critics alleging he abused his position to favor Prabowo, with the aim of preserving his legacy after a decade in charge of Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

The losing candidates also complained to the Constitutional Court about the inclusion of Jokowi’s son Gibran Rakabuming Raka as Prabowo’s running mate, which was enabled by a decision in October by the same court to change eligibility rules.

The chief justice at the time was Jokowi’s brother-in-law, who was later reprimanded by an ethics panel for allowing intervention from an unspecified “external party”. He was barred from involvement in election-related cases.

Despite the ethical violation, the judges said on Monday there was no evidence of nepotism or presidential intervention in relation to that decision. – Rappler.com