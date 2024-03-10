Indonesia floods, landslide kill 19, with 7 missing

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FLOOD. A drone view shows a residential area affected by floods due to heavy rains in Padang, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, March 8, 2024, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.

Indonesia's rescue agency is hunting for those missing, officials say

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Days of torrential rain have brought floods and landslides in Indonesia’s province of West Sumatra, forcing the evacuation of more than 70,000 people, while killing at least 19, with seven going missing, authorities said on Sunday, March 10.

The havoc since last Thursday in the provincial capital of Padang and eight other areas has damaged nearly 700 homes, scores of bridges and schools and 113 hectares (280 acres) of farmland.

Indonesia’s rescue agency is hunting for those missing, officials said, with 150 rescuers drafted into the effort, hampered by blocked roads following the landslides.

“Today’s search involves 150 personnel from various disaster agencies,” Abdul Malik, the chief of the provincial rescue team, said in a statement. – Rappler.com