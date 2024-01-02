Passengers escape blaze on Japan Airlines plane after collision at Tokyo airport

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A Japan Airlines plane catches fire on the runway at Haneda Airport in Ota Ward, Tokyo on Jan.2nd, 2024, firefighting efforts are underway. The fire started on the aircraft just as it landed. Haneda Airport has blocked the runway. According to TV and other images, the plane caught fire from the rear of the fuselage almost as soon as it landed. It is possible that the plane collided with a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft.( The Yomiuri Shimbun )

(2nd UPDATE) The Coast Guard says the collision involved one of its planes that was headed to Niigata airport to deliver aid to those affected by the recent earthquake

TOKYO, Japan – All 379 passengers and crew of a Japan Airlines plane escaped a devastating fire that erupted after it collided with a smaller Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Tuesday, January 2.

However, five out of the six crew of the coast guard aircraft are unaccounted for, while the captain escaped, a Coast Guard spokesperson said.

Live footage on public broadcaster NHK showed the Japan Airlines 9201.T Airbus AIR.PA A350 aircraft bursting into flames as it skidded down the tarmac after landing. It was later overwhelmed by the blaze despite feverish efforts by rescue crews to control the fire.

Miraculously, all 367 passengers and 12 crew were evacuated.

Footage and images shared on social media showed passengers shouting inside the smoke-filled cabin and running across the tarmac away from the blaze.

The Coast Guard said the collision involved one of its planes that was headed to Niigata airport on Japan’s west coast to deliver aid to those caught up in a powerful earthquake that struck on New Year’s Day, killing at least 48 people.

A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said its aircraft had departed from Shin-Chitose airport on the northern island of Hokkaido.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed relevant agencies to coordinate to assess the damage swiftly and provide information to the public, according to his office.

Haneda has closed all runways following the incident, a spokesperson for the airport said. – Rappler.com