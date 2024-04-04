Asia Pacific
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes off east coast of Honshu, Japan – EMSC

The earthquake occurs off the east coast of Honshu, Japan, at a depth of 32 kilometers, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre

An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck off the east coast of Honshu, Japan on Thursday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 32 km (19.88 miles), EMSC said. – Rappler.com

