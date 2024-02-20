Malaysia’s ex-PM Mahathir still in hospital, recovering from infection

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MAHATHIR IN HOSPITAL. Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reads a newspaper as he is hospitalized for an infection at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 20, 2024.

Mahathir Mohamad 'is currently being treated and is in the process of recovering from infection,' his spokesperson says

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is still receiving treatment in hospital and is recovering from an infection, his spokesman said on Tuesday, February 20, dismissing speculation the 98-year-old was in critical condition.

The nonagenarian, who has a history of heart problems, was admitted to the National Heart Institute on January 26 due to an unspecified infection.

Mahathir “is currently being treated and is in the process of recovering from infection”, his spokesperson said, clarifying rumors on social media that his condition was serious.

The spokesperson was unable to say when he would be discharged but shared photos of the former premier sitting in a chair reading a newspaper.

Mahathir, who was Malaysia’s prime minister for more than two decades, has been in and out of hospital in recent years and had undergone bypass surgeries.

He was prime minister from 1981 to 2003. He held the top post again from 2018 to 2020 after leading the opposition coalition to a historic win, but his government collapsed due to infighting. – Rappler.com