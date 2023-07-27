North Korea’s Kim Jong-un meets Russian defense minister

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MEETING. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu walk during a visit to an exhibition of armed equipment on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on July 27, 2023.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un thanks Putin for sending a military delegation led by Sergei Shoigu, adding the meeting deepened the 'strategic and traditional DPRK-Russia relations'

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with Russia’s defense minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday, July 26, who was on a rare visit to the isolated country during which both sides pledged to boost ties, state media KCNA reported.

Shoigu handed Kim a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the report said. Kim in turn thanked Putin for sending a military delegation led by Shoigu, adding the meeting deepened the “strategic and traditional DPRK (North Korea)-Russia relations.”

The Russian delegation and a Chinese delegation including Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong arrived in North Korea this week for the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War celebrated in North Korea as “Victory Day.”

The groups are the first such prominent public visitors to North Korea since the start of the pandemic.

Shoigu praised the North Korean military as the “most powerful” in the world during a banquet in Pyongyang, news agency Yonhap reported, citing the Korean Central Broadcasting Station (KCBS).

Shoigu made the remarks while meeting his North Korean counterpart Kang Sun Nam, the report said. – Rappler.com