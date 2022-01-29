One injured in multiple bomb attacks in Thailand’s deep south

Around 13 small explosions struck Yala, Thailand, according to the police

BANGKOK, Thailand – At least one person was injured in multiple bomb attacks in Thailand’s southern province of Yala, the police said on Saturday, January 29.

At least 13 small explosions struck the town of Yala late on Friday, mostly on roadsides in front of convenience stores, shops, a market, an animal hospital, and a car care shop, deputy police spokesperson Kissana Phathanacharoen said.

The police on Saturday found at least three unexploded improvised explosive devices, made of spray cans and metal pipes with timers attached.

Kissana said the police suspect the explosions were aimed at causing a disturbance more than damage or injuries.

A decades-old separatist insurgency in Thailand’s largely ethnic Malay-Muslim provinces of Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat has claimed the lives of more than 7,300 people since 2004, according to the Deep South Watch group, which monitors the violence.

Rebel groups have called for independence for these provinces bordering Malaysia, which were part of a sultanate called Patani, annexed by Thailand in 1909 as part of a treaty with Britain.

Friday’s bombing came just weeks after the Thai government restarted a peace dialogue with the main insurgent group after a two-year break of talks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As with most attacks in Thailand’s deep south, there was no claim of responsibility for the Friday bomb attacks. The main rebel group, Barisan Revolusi Nasional did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. – Rappler.com