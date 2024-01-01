IN PHOTOS: Aftermath of magnitude 7.6 earthquake in Japan

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AFTERMATH. People walk along a road damaged by an earthquake, in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 1, 2024, in this image released by Kyodo.

In Ishikawa prefecture, the earthquake breaks pavement and causes a fire, on top of other damage

At the start of 2024, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck Japan. According to Japan’s public broadcaster, NHK, the powerful quake triggered waves of around one meter.

Reuters reported on Monday, January 1, that the Japan Meteorological Agency issued tsunami warnings for Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyoma. In Ishikawa, people evacuated toward higher ground after the warning.

People evacuate toward higher ground after a tsunami warning caused by an earthquake in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 1, 2024, in this image released by Kyodo. Photo by Kyodo via Reuters

Even sacred grounds were not spared by the earthquake. In Onohiyoshi Shrine in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture, a torii gate – a traditional Japanese gate commonly found at the entrance of a Shinto shrine – collapsed.

Collapsed torii gate caused by an earthquake is seen at Onohiyoshi Shrine in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 1, 2024, in this photo released by Kyodo. Kyodo via Reuters

The earthquake also broke pavement in Wajima City and caused the collapse of a commercial building in Kaga – both in Ishikawa. A fire also broke out in a residential area in Wajima.

Road cracks caused by an earthquake is seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 1, 2024, in this photo released by Kyodo. Kyodo via Reuters

A pavement is broken due to the earthquake in Wajima City, Ishikawa Prefecture on Jan. 1, 2023. A massive magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck Noto district in Ishikawa Prefecture, in central Japan on the same day. Photo by Yusuke Fukuhara/The Yomiuri Shimbun

A commercial facility collapsed because of an earthquake is seen in Kaga, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan on January 1, 2024, in this image released by Kyodo. Photo by Kyodo via Reuters

An aerial view shows fire site after an earthquake at a residential area in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 1, 2024, in this photo released by Kyodo. Photo by Kyodo via Reuters

– With reports from Reuters/Rappler.com