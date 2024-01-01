IN PHOTOS: Aftermath of magnitude 7.6 earthquake in Japan

Reuters reported on Monday, January 1, that the Japan Meteorological Agency issued tsunami warnings for Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyoma. In Ishikawa, people evacuated toward higher ground after the warning.
Even sacred grounds were not spared by the earthquake. In Onohiyoshi Shrine in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture, a torii gate – a traditional Japanese gate commonly found at the entrance of a Shinto shrine – collapsed.
The earthquake also broke pavement in Wajima City and caused the collapse of a commercial building in Kaga – both in Ishikawa. A fire also broke out in a residential area in Wajima.
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.