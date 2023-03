South Korea’s Yoon seeks common ground in Tokyo amid missiles and weight of history

HISTORIC TRIP. South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife Kim Keon-hee look on at Tokyo International Airport (Haneda Airport) in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2023.

President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to present a united front against growing regional tension and discuss cooperation on supply chains

TOKYO, Japan – Yoon Suk-yeol became the first South Korean president to visit Japan in 12 years on Thursday, March 16, in a step towards repairing a relationship strained by history and building cooperation in the face of North Korea’s frequent missile launches.

Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to present a united front against growing regional tension and discuss cooperation on supply chains. In doing so, they look to leave behind years of animosity sparked by Japan’s 1910-1945 occupation of the Korean peninsula.

The urgency of regional security and the threat posed by North Korea were underscored in the hours before Yoon’s arrival, when the North fired a long-range ballistic missile that landed in the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan.

“There is an increasing need for (South) Korea and Japan to cooperate in this time,” Yoon said in a written interview with international media on Wednesday, calling both North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats and supply chain disruptions a “polycrisis.”

Yoon has said that he expects to “invigorate” security cooperation and the two leaders are preparing to confirm the restart of a bilateral security dialogue which has been suspended since 2018, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK.

Tokyo and Seoul are also expected to revive “shuttle diplomacy” of regular visits between the leaders, according to a Yomiuri daily report citing Japanese government sources.

Still, Japan remains cautious about immediate improvements in relations, with a Japanese government official who requested anonymity saying that “Japan and South Korea relations are looking up, but it’s still a step-by-step process.”

Yoon also faces skepticism at home. In a poll by Gallup Korea published Friday, 64% of respondents said there was no need to rush to improve ties with Japan if there was no change in its attitude, and 85% said they thought the current Japanese government was not apologetic about Japan’s colonial history.

Fresh reminder

In a fresh reminder of the long-running tensions, two South Korean victims of wartime forced labor filed a lawsuit on Thursday seeking compensation from Japanese company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Relations between the two countries, which have been strained over the wartime labour issue as well as disputed islands, and Korean girls and women forced to work in Japanese wartime brothels, made headway last week when Seoul announced a plan for its companies to compensate former forced laborers. The victims who filed the lawsuit reject that plan.

Kishida has welcomed the labor compensation move and spoke of hopes of “bolstering relations” with Yoon’s visit.

Japan’s biggest business lobby, Keidanren, said it and its South Korean counterpart, the Federation of Korean Industries, agreed to launch foundations aimed at “future-oriented” bilateral relations.

Park Hong-keun, floor leader of South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party, said Yoon’s visit should not stop at “his trip down memory lane” and asked Yoon to earn a true apology and resolution from Japan on forced labor issues during his trip.

The two leaders also met in November on the sidelines of the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Cambodia.

South Korea and Japan at the time agreed to exchange real-time intelligence on North Korea’s missile launches, which experts say will help both countries better track potential threats.

Japan said the “strategic challenge posed by China is the biggest Japan has ever faced” in a defense strategy paper released in December. Tokyo worries that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has set a precedent that will encourage China to attack self-ruled Taiwan.

China’s coast guard entered waters around disputed East China Sea islets on Wednesday, March 15, to counter what it called the incursion of Japanese vessels into Chinese territorial waters. – Rappler.com