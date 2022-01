The magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes about 219 kilometers west-northwest of Pangai, Tonga

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck about 219 kilometers (136.1 miles) west-northwest of Pangai, Tonga, on Thursday, January 27, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake was at a depth of 14.5 km, the USGS said. – Rappler.com