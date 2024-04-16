Fire breaks out at Copenhagen’s historic stock exchange, spire collapses

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

COPENHAGEN STOCK EXCHANGE FIRE. Smoke billows following a fire at the Old Stock Exchange, Boersen, in Copenhagen, Denmark April 16, 2024.

Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange, whose spire was shaped as the tails of four dragons intertwined, had been under renovation when the fire breaks out

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – A fire hit Copenhagen’s Old Stock Exchange on Tuesday, April 16, one of the Danish capital’s most iconic buildings, engulfing its spire which collapsed onto the roof. There were no reports of injuries.

Live video from local media showed people carrying large paintings away from the building to save them from the flames.

The historic building, whose spire was shaped as the tails of four dragons intertwined, had been under renovation when the fire broke out.

The Dutch Renaissance style building no longer houses the Danish stock exchange, but serves as headquarters for the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

“We are met by a terrible sight. The Bourse is on fire,” the Chamber of Commerce wrote on X.

Copenhagen police asked people to avoid driving in the inner part of the city. – Rappler.com