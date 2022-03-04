Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on fire after Russian attack

EUROPE'S LARGEST NUCLEAR POWER PLANT. A file photo of the cooling towers of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station near city Enerhodar, Ukraine.

(3rd UPDATE) 'If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chernobyl! Russians must immediately cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone,' says Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

LVIV, Ukraine – The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the largest of its kind in Europe, was on fire early on Friday, March 4, after an attack by Russian troops, the mayor of the nearby town of Energodar said.

There has been fierce fighting between local forces and Russian troops, Dmytro Orlov said in an online post, adding that there had been casualties without giving details.

Earlier, Ukrainian authorities reported Russian troops were stepping up efforts to seize the plant and had entered the town with tanks.

“As a result of continuous enemy shelling of buildings and units of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is on fire,” Orlov said on his Telegram channel, citing what he called a threat to world security. He did not give derails.

A generating unit at the power plant was hit during the attack and part of the station was on fire, RIA news agency cited the Ukrainian atomic energy ministry as saying on Friday.

“Firefighters can’t start extinguishing the fire at the Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant – they are being fired on at point-blank range. There is already a hit on the first power unit,” the agency quoted the ministry as saying.

The Russian army was shelling the power plant from all sides, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter on Friday.

Reuters could not immediately verify the information.

“Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe,” Kuleba’s tweet said.

“Fire has already broke out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chernobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!” Kuleba wrote, referring to the 1986 accident in the Chernobyl nuclear power plant when the country was part of the Soviet Union, considered the worst nuclear disaster in history.

A plant spokesperson told RIA that radiation levels have not changed.

The invasion of Ukraine is entering its ninth day. Thousands are thought to have died or been wounded as the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two unfolds, creating 1 million refugees, hits to Russia’s economy, and fears of wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.

Russia has already captured the defunct Chernobyl plant, some 100 kilometres (62 miles) north of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

On Thursday, the United States and Britain announced sanctions on more oligarchs, following on from EU measures, as they ratcheted up the pressure on the Kremlin.

Included was Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov, the founder of mining company Metalloinvest.

Visa restrictions will be imposed on 19 Russian oligarchs, their family members and associates, the White House said.

Sanctions have “had a profound impact already,” said U.S. President Joe Biden.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its neighbour’s military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists. It denies targeting civilians.